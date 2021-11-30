UrduPoint.com

Three Members Of A Gang Of Motorcycles Snatchers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Three alleged activists of a gang of motorcycles snatchers were arrested in an operation on the base of intelligence report by the Samanabad police here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are identified as Maaz, Tafseer and Hasnain, said police sources.

Another accomplice of the arrested accused namely Usman escaped from the spot.

Eight snatched mobile phones, cash and weapons were recovered from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

