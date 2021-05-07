Three members of robbery gang held,cash and mobile recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Khanna Police has arrested three members of criminals involved in robbery and recovered snatched cash,mobile phone,motorbike and weapons from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city and trace those involved in dacoity cases.

Following their directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a team under the supervision of ASP Usman Munair included Station House Officer Khanna Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan alongwith other officials which successfully busted three members' dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Asif and Rehat Ali.

Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbike and illegal weapons from their possession. During the preliminary Investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of city.

Separate cases have been registered in police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.