Three motorcyclists killed in accident at Khanpur road

(@imziishan)

KHANPUR, Aug 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::At least three persons were killed in a road accident at Khanpur road when two over speeding motorcycles collided on second day of Eid ul Azha.

According to police, three motorcyclist sustained critical injuries when two over speeding motorcycles rammed into each other.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur where all the three succumbed to injuries.

The bodies of the motorcyclists were handed over to families after completing medico-legal formalities.