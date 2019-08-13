UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Motorcyclists Killed In Accident At Khanpur Road

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Three motorcyclists killed in accident at Khanpur road

KHANPUR, Aug 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::At least three persons were killed in a road accident at Khanpur road when two over speeding motorcycles collided on second day of Eid ul Azha.

According to police, three motorcyclist sustained critical injuries when two over speeding motorcycles rammed into each other.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur where all the three succumbed to injuries.

The bodies of the motorcyclists were handed over to families after completing medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Road Accident Khanpur All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

3 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.