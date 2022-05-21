Three robbers arrested in kasur

Saddar police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen valuables and illegal weapons from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Saddar police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Saturday that the team raided the hideout of the criminals and arrested three accused--ring leader Babar aka Babari, Abdul Hafeez and Pervaiz and recovered valuables worth Rs 60,000, illegal weapons from them.

The criminals confessed to have committed more than 30 dacoities.

Further investigation was underway.