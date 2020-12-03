UrduPoint.com
Three SHOs Of Islamabad Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:33 PM

Three SHOs of Islamabad transferred

As many as three station house officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police were transferred following the recommendations of committee constituted for posting of SHOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as three station house officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police were transferred following the recommendations of committee constituted for posting of SHOs.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman presently posted at PS Khanna has been transferred to PS Shams Colony.

Sub-Inspector Turab-ul-Hassan serving at PS Shams Colony has been posted as SHO at PS Ramna, while Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf serving in PS Ramna has been transferred to Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA).

