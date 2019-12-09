UrduPoint.com
Three Women Among 6 Drowned In Canal Piplan In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

Three women among 6 drowned in Canal Piplan in Sargodha

Six people of a family among 3 women and 2 children were drowned in Canal Piplan in Mianwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Six people of a family among 3 women and 2 children were drowned in Canal Piplan in Mianwali police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Abdul Rauf (45) resident of Mianwali along with hie six family members including Tanzeela, Shahkeela, Dilshad Bibi, Naveed (20), Aimann and Abubakr were heading towards home after taking medicine from hospital in a Van on Sunday when the vehicle plunged into Piplan Canal while crossing a motorcar; as a result 7 people of a family drowned into the water.

Rescue team succeeded in recovering 3 dead bodies of women Shakeela, Tanzeela and Dilshad Bibi. A youth Naveed was rescued alive.

Rescue team was locating the other 3 people including Abdul Rauf and children Abubakr and Aimann.

