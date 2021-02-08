UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Workers Die, One Injured In Kalat's Mangucher Firing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:55 PM

Three workers die, one injured in Kalat's Mangucher firing

At least three workers were killed and one other got injured in a firing incident at Mangucher area of Kalat district here on Monday According to Levies sources, the victims were working at rig- boring to dig a new tube-well of water when unknown armed persons opened fire at them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three workers were killed and one other got injured in a firing incident at Mangucher area of Kalat district here on Monday According to Levies sources, the victims were working at rig- boring to dig a new tube-well of water when unknown armed persons opened fire at them.

As a result, three of them died on the spot and one other namely Ali Raza sustained injuries.

Levies forces on information reached on the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Qasim Ali and Tuda alias Suneel Kumar residents of Raheem Yar Khan area Punjab province.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Punjab Water Died Kalat SITE

Recent Stories

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

4 minutes ago

WHO, China Reach Agreements on Coronavirus Origin- ..

3 minutes ago

Klopp scrambles for answers as Liverpool's season ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar says 2022 World Cup to be played in full sta ..

3 minutes ago

Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanvee ..

3 minutes ago

4 thieves arrested in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.