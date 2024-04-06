Three youth injured seriously in two motorcycles collision in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Three youth were seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two over-speed motorcycles in Hajiabad, Tehsil Timargarah, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 Lower Dir shifted the injured to the hospital after providing first aid to them on the spot of the incident.

