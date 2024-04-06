Open Menu

Three Youth Injured Seriously In Two Motorcycles Collision In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Three youth injured seriously in two motorcycles collision in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Three youth were seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two over-speed motorcycles in Hajiabad, Tehsil Timargarah, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 Lower Dir shifted the injured to the hospital after providing first aid to them on the spot of the incident.

A collision between two motorcycles has taken place in the Hajiabad area of Lower Dir, as a result of which three youth have been seriously injured.

The injured include 10-year-old Zain, 25-year-old Dawood and 30-year-old Sahil.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

