TikToker Samiya Hijab, Hassan Zahid Reach Settlement In Abduction Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2025 | 09:09 PM

TikToker Samiya Hijab, Hassan Zahid reach settlement in abduction case

Samiya Hijab appeared before court and recorded her statement

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) TikToker Samiya Hijab and accused Hassan Zahid reached a settlement in the abduction and threats case during the hearing at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad.

During the proceedings, Samiya Hijab appeared before the court and recorded her statement.

Presiding Judge Aamir Zia inquired whether the matter had been resolved, to which she responded, “Yes, our matter has been settled.”

When asked if she wished to pursue the case further, Samiya Hijab stated that she was withdrawing her case and raised no objection to the accused being granted bail or acquitted.

Subsequently, the court approved Hassan Zahid’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

It may be noted that two separate cases had earlier been registered against Hassan Zahid at Shalimar Police Station.

