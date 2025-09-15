UAE Participates In Asian Parliamentary Assembly Meeting In Bahrain
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) MANAMA, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, represented by the Federal National Council Parliamentary Division, participated today in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's (APA) Standing Committee Meeting on Economic and Sustainable Development in Manama. This event will conclude on 16th September 2025.
According to the meeting agenda, the Committee has before it seven draft resolutions for consideration. The draft resolutions address variety of important issues, including establishment of an Asian energy market, environmental issues, ensuring efforts for economic growth, poverty eradication, and the role of APA in supporting the implementation of sustainable development goals.
Water and sanitation issues in Asian countries as well as climate finance initiatives are among other issues will be discussed at the meeting.
Fatima Ali Al Muhairi, Deputy Chair of FNC Parliamentary Division, spoke about the UAE's efforts to achieve sustainable economic development, through a balanced vision that combines economic growth, environmental protection, and improving the quality of life, explaining that the country has adopted pioneering national strategies for green development and economic diversification.
These efforts, she said, aim of strengthening the country's position as a global hub for trade, investment, and innovation, in addition to implementing renewable energy projects and supporting developing countries in the fields of clean energy and food security.
