Kohat Police's Swift Action In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 09:02 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Kohat District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, indiscriminate action is being taken against criminal elements.
According to APP correspondent, Canton Police Station arrested 2 accused involved in the murder incident.
The arrested accused were taken into custody during a raid.
The accused had gone into hiding after committing the crime.
However, the police took timely action and arrested the accused within 12 hours, the weapon used in the incident has also been recovered from the possession of the accused.
The successful action was carried out by SHO Cantt Khizar Farid and his police team.
The arrested accused have been transferred to Cantt Police Station.
APP/azq/378
