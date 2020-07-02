UrduPoint.com
Time For Human Rights Watchdogs To Shun Silence On Kashmir: FM

Thu 02nd July 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said oppression and barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir had crossed all limits and called upon the international community and human rights watchdogs to take notice of the worsening situation in the Valley

The foreign minister mentioned Wednesday's incident of killing a man in front of this three-year-old grandson in Occupied Kashmir, saying the painful event was an eye-opener for the world.

"How long the human rights organizations would remain silent on the persistent subjugation and cruelty in the Occupied Valley," he raised a question Qureshi said he had updated the European Union over the brutal incident that was clearly an extrajudicial killing of a civilian.

He vowed to continue raising the issue of human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir at all international fronts.

He pointed out that Kashmir faced the communication and internet blackout as India wanted to conceal the ongoing situation.

"It is the moral duty upon the champions of human rights to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris," he said.

