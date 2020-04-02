TMA Battagram installs 12 water tanks with hand wash

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Oghi Thursday placed 12 water tanks with hand wash and soap at various places of the city amid to combat Coronavirus

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Oghi Thursday placed 12 water tanks with hand wash and soap at various places of the city amid to combat Coronavirus.

For stopping, the gathering at the fruit and vegetable market of main bazaar TMA also placed push carts and hand carts with the distance of 6 feet with each other and started the spray of disinfectants in the streets of the city and surrounding areas.

TMA official have also marked the standing position of the people with standard distance at banks and other places where usually masses gather for utilizing the services.

While speaking at the occasion TMO Oghi Syed Aftab ul islam Shah said besides the responsibility of TMA people have to cooperate with the civic body for the cleanliness and anti-coronavirus campaign in the city.

He also directed people to strictly follow the guidelines of the KP government for their protection against COVID-19 and stay home, during the visit of banks and markets people should stay at safe distances with others adding the TMO said.