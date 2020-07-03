UrduPoint.com
TMA Gambit Spray Streets, Madrasas, Masajids, Offices, Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:45 PM

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Gambit, along with other civic organizations, had been fighting against pandemic coronavirus as well as the dengue mosquito for a long time despite limited resources under the supervision of TMO Mohammad Amin

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Gambit, along with other civic organizations, had been fighting against pandemic coronavirus as well as the dengue mosquito for a long time despite limited resources under the supervision of TMO Mohammad Amin.

The staff of the TMA had started disinfectant spray including Medical Stores, Village Council One & Two Gambit Offices, Rescue 1122 Offices, UBL Gambat, Gambat Police Station, Post Office Gambat, PESCO Offices, Masjid Al Falah Mohalla Bazar, Masjid Maulvi Sahib Mohalla Bazar, Madrasa Maarif Uloom, Mohalla Bazar Gambat. The staff also sprayed anti-dengue all across Gambat including 31 houses besides the house of Rehmat Shah in Mohalla Khudarkhel Gambat.

