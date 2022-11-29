UrduPoint.com

TMA Launches Anti-encroachment Drive In Main City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

TMA launches anti-encroachment drive in main city areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti encroachment team of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad headed by TMO Shakeel Hayat, Assistant Tax Superintendent Sohail Ahmed and Assistant Tax Superintendent Madam Qaraatul Ain Zaidi launched an operation against temporary encroachment at main Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Sarafa Bazar, Lohar Bazaar, Kutcheri Road and Gurdwara Street.

The team also served notices to the encroachers and seized many pushes and hand carts. TMA staff also requested special cooperation from all presidents and general secretaries of the business community organizations.

Talking to the shopkeepers Shakeel Hayat requested them not to allow any kind of temporary carriages or other encroachments outside their shops and ensure their cooperation with TMA.

He said that TMA would utilize all of its resources to clean the city and provide a congenial environment to the people visiting Bazaar, a clean city is proof of being a responsible citizen,he said.

Related Topics

Business Abbottabad Road Shakeel Sohail Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

1 hour ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

3 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

4 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.