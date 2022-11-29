TMA launches anti-encroachment drive in main city areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti encroachment team of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad headed by TMO Shakeel Hayat, Assistant Tax Superintendent Sohail Ahmed and Assistant Tax Superintendent Madam Qaraatul Ain Zaidi launched an operation against temporary encroachment at main Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Sarafa Bazar, Lohar Bazaar, Kutcheri Road and Gurdwara Street.

The team also served notices to the encroachers and seized many pushes and hand carts. TMA staff also requested special cooperation from all presidents and general secretaries of the business community organizations.

Talking to the shopkeepers Shakeel Hayat requested them not to allow any kind of temporary carriages or other encroachments outside their shops and ensure their cooperation with TMA.

He said that TMA would utilize all of its resources to clean the city and provide a congenial environment to the people visiting Bazaar, a clean city is proof of being a responsible citizen,he said.