TMO Chitral distributes free masks, gloves, sanitizers

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din along with other staff of the municipality Thursday distributed free masks, gloves and sanitizers among general public in Chitral bazaars and Darosh markets.

During his visit to different areas, Misbah Ud Uddin along with Engr. Tanveer, Haji Gul Nawaz Khan, President of Traders Union Darosh went to every shop of the edibles and distributed free masks, gloves, and sanitizers besides urged upon the general public to take precautionary measures against the outbreak of coronavirus in Chitral district.

He also went to the areas where quarantine centers had been set up and inspected the cleanliness there.

He directed all sanitation staff to make ensure cleanliness in the areas where quarantine centers have been set up.

He also visited Darosh bazaar and lauded the Tehsil Municipal Administration for launching cleanliness drives well before establishing of quarantine centers.

Haji Gul Nawaz Khan, President of Trader Union Darosh appreciated TMA for taking timely preventive and protective measures.

He said a guideline for the general public has also been issued to stay at home and avoid shaking hands, hugging and keep social distancing as required to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

On the occasion, Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-din urged the general public not to be afraid of coronavirus but to fight it.

He said that people should avoid unnecessary movement besides, reducing social contacts so that the outbreak does not pass on to others.