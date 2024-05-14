Open Menu

Toddler Dies From Snake Bite In Okara

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Toddler dies from snake bite in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A three-year-old child was died on Tuesday due to a snake bite in district Okara.

According to rescue officials, Ihtesham was playing outside when he was bitten by a snake.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to the deadly venom due to reportedly lack of vaccine.

The hospital authorities handed over the body to his family after completing the necessary medico-legal procedures.

