Toddler Dies From Snake Bite In Okara
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A three-year-old child was died on Tuesday due to a snake bite in district Okara.
According to rescue officials, Ihtesham was playing outside when he was bitten by a snake.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to the deadly venom due to reportedly lack of vaccine.
The hospital authorities handed over the body to his family after completing the necessary medico-legal procedures.
