Todi buffalo wins milk competition with 31.460-kg milk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Todi buffalo of Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Gujjar won the milk competition with 31.460 kilograms milk production.

A spokesman for Livestock Department said here on Monday that milk competition was arranged in Chak No 487-GB Sammundri where more than 25 cattle farmers participated along with their buffaloes.

However, Todi buffalo of Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Gujjar, a resident of Chak No 215-RB Jaranwala Road, stood first with 31.460-kg milk whereas Chandni buffalo of Tariq Wahla, a resident of Chak No 253-RB Jahangir Kalan, was declared second with 29.395-kg milk and Kastoori buffalo of Abdullah Dairy Farm Dera Shah Jamal Gujranwala grabbed third position with 27.395 kg milk, spokesman added.