Top security officer embraces martyrdom fighting hardcore terrorists in South Waziristan encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A top security officer on Tuesday embraced martyrdom after an intense fire was exchanged during an encounter with the hardcore terrorists in general area Angoor Adda of South Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyred official was identified as Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), who embraced martyrdom while leading the encounter from the front.

However, seven members along with the martyred official got injured including two of them critically wounded.

Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland, it said.

"Defence Forces of Pakistan and Intelligence Agencies pledge to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country," the ISPR said.