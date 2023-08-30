Tortured body of six-year-old girl found

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a six-year-old girl having torture marks was recovered from the Shah Alam area in the vicinity of Khazana police station here on Wednesday.

Police said the girl who was missing from her house in Khazana, was the daughter of Fazal Sher and a report of her missing was registered at Khazana police station.

Police further informed that the girl was murdered and later her body was dumped in the fields of Shah Alam locality.

Soon after receiving information, police team reached the site and collected evidence for investigation. The little girl's body was later shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

A case on the complaint of the uncle of the girl was registered against unknown perpetrators, police said adding that a team under the headship of SP Rural has been constituted which has started investigation into this deplorable incident.