Open Menu

Tortured Body Of Six-year-old Girl Found

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Tortured body of six-year-old girl found

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a six-year-old girl having torture marks was recovered from the Shah Alam area in the vicinity of Khazana police station here on Wednesday.

Police said the girl who was missing from her house in Khazana, was the daughter of Fazal Sher and a report of her missing was registered at Khazana police station.

Police further informed that the girl was murdered and later her body was dumped in the fields of Shah Alam locality.

Soon after receiving information, police team reached the site and collected evidence for investigation. The little girl's body was later shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

A case on the complaint of the uncle of the girl was registered against unknown perpetrators, police said adding that a team under the headship of SP Rural has been constituted which has started investigation into this deplorable incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shah Alam SITE From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

13 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

28 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

36 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

58 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

58 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

1 hour ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan