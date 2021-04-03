UrduPoint.com
Tourism Promotion In GB Govt's Foremost Priority: Sh Rashid

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf government had taken concrete measures to revive tourism industry in Gilgit Baltistan.

Online visa facility had been introduced to encourage foreign tourists in the country, the minister said during his visit at Altit Fort, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the occasion music students of Hunza played their traditional musical instruments.

Talking to journalists, he said GB has world's best tourist attractions with beautiful waterfalls, lakes, meadows, deserts, and skiing resorts, but unfortunately it was neglected in the past.

There would be more development in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was striving hard for socio-economic development at the area, he noted.

GB was going to become a province very soon than it would have a key role in both the upper and the lower house of the Parliament, said the Minister.

To a query, he said the government had started construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam that would create employment opportunities for locals.

The Pak-China border would be reopened as soon as the Chinese authorities lifted the COVID-19 restrictions, the minister said in response to another question.

