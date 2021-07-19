Tourists' car plunges into river in Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :At-least two persons died and three other went missing on Monday when a tourists' car heading to Kumrat valley from Upper Dir plunged into river near Sherangle area.

According to Rescue 1122, five persons were on board when the vehicle fell into the river, adding that the dead bodies were recovered from the car, however, search for three others were underway.

Due to high water flow in the river, the teams were facing difficulties in rescue operation. The two recovered bodies were shifted to RHC Sherangle, however, the identification could not be ascertained yet.