Trader Murdered By Brother-in-law In Mansehra

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:46 PM

A trader was killed Thursday by his brother-in-law on doubt of extramarital affairs in Kandar Baidadi Shankiayari here on Thursday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : A trader was killed Thursday by his brother-in-law on doubt of extramarital affairs in Kandar Baidadi Shankiayari here on Thursday.

Police said, Ifar Bibi daughter of Sabar Deen and widow of the slain trader Muhammad Islamil told police that her brother Jan Muhammad resident of Sarang Parachinar came to their house for stay and called my husband in the kitchen to inquire something and shot him dead.

After committing the crime the assassin fled away but the locals nabbed him from Haji Baila after a pursuit and handed over him to the police.

Shankiari police have registered an FIR under section 302 and started investigation. The body of Ismail Khan was handed over the family after postmortem.

