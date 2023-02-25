Traders meet Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Business leaders of different markets and trade centres on Saturday called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Business leaders of different markets and trade centres on Saturday called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here.

The business and trade leaders included Mujahid Maqsood Butt, Syed Sameer Ali Shah, Chaudhry Noor Elahi, Saleem Anwar Butt, Amjad Khan, Mian Tauseef and other representatives of traders.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SPs, and other senior police officers were present at this occasion. During the meeting, the business community informed the CCPO about their concerns regarding the call of shutters down by a religious cum political party.

The trade leaders said they had unanimously no concern with the shutters down call and wanted to continue their business.

The CCPO listened to the concerns of the business community and assured them that no one would be allowed to pressurize them to close their business and strict action would be taken against any violations.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured the business community of complete protection and asked them to continue their business activities as per will.

The CCPO Lahore said Lahore police had been ensuring safety of life and properties of the traders and business community.

The business community appreciated the role of Lahore police particularly CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana for maintenance of peace in the city and ensuring protection of life and property of the citizens including business community.