Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Traders urge to shift poultry market, end encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :President Traders welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir on Thursday urged the district administration to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits.

"The chicken market situated in heart of the congested locality is a potential threat for the outbreak of several diseases including dengue," Mir said while talking to APP.

He said chicken waste was the main source of causing viruses, which badly affect the health of children as well as adults.

He suggested shifting the market to the surrounding of the Islamabad motorway interchange, or along the proposed ring road.

Mir also expressed his concerns on ever-increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation to remove illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams which were affecting their businesses.

He said illegal car parking was common even in the presence of traffic cops, creating a massive traffic jam and also causing accidents.

Mir said due to lack of parking space, many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuck ups./395

