Traditional Refreshing Drinks, Ice Cream Falooda Continue Attracting Customers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Traditional refreshing drinks, Ice cream falooda continue attracting customers

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :As summer heat grips all over country, the sale of traditional refreshing drinks and ice cream falooda are continuous on high demand.

According to a survey report aired on a private tv channel, a large number of vendors have also set up their temporary stalls along major roads to attract citizens to such yummy icecreams.

The rising mercury levels are increasing the demand of fresh juices, kulfi falooda, ice cream amongst the masses, said a citizen while talking to this scribe.

Vendors claimed that summer is the best season for sales because due to the rise in mercury a large number of customers especially youngsters are seen enjoying local traditional beverages on roads and shops.

A roadside vendor said that pedestrians and motorists alike stopped by his cart and fought the heat by drinking 'Imli and Aaloo Bukhara drink'.

Every year with the arrival of summer, dozens of ice cream parlors and vendors in streets can be found offering a wide range of flavors from the basic such as pistachio, caramel, chocolate, mango to more exotic ones like strawberry cheese, chocolate mint, said a street vendor selling ice cream.

A vendor selling Lassi said that the Lassi is better than any other packaged juices and free from any kinds of chemicals.

As kulfi falooda is one of the most popular chilled traditional desserts in summer and vendors related to this business are earning double, a shopkeeper added.

Lemon soda is another decades old traditional drink and people of all ages enjoying it while passing roads and bazzars, said a citizen.

Furthermore, a health expert Dr Tahir Urangzeb said that that fresh juices could not be adulterated, while packed juices contained elements that caused blood pressure problems and cardiac diseases.

He recommended that citizens should consume more fresh juices during the summer season to overcome salt deficiency which typically arises due to excessive sweating.

