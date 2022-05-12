Traffic police accelerates campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have intensified campaign against smoke emitting vehicles and constituted special squads for purpose of environment protection.

Mobile squads of ITP have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads would patrol in various areas and to fine those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP were also working against smoke emitting vehicles and special squads would work to check environmental pollution. He said that purpose of this campaign was not to take punitive measure against anyone but to ensure pollution free environment and make citizens more caring towards climate.

The SSP (Traffic) said that these squads would be also responsible to curb noise pollution which affected the nerves and injurious to human health. During the last month, he said pressure horns from hundreds of vehicles were removed by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers.

He said ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from noise or other environmental pollution.

