Training Session For Professors Begins In Layyah University
May 18, 2025
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) National academy of Higher education (NAHE) has launched a training
session for college professors at the University of Layyah.
The 20-day training aims to enhance the capacity building of professors
from various public sector colleges in the district.
According to NAHE spokesperson, professors from Mianwali University
are also participating in the session.
The training will focus on equipping professors with modern tools to enhance
their teaching skills in their respective subjects. They will be guided on how
to impart subject knowledge more effectively, moving beyond conventional
teaching methods.
Educational experts from across the country will conduct sessions, either
online or in person, to help professors improve their teaching methods in
order to better prepare students for contemporary challenges.
