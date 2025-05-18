Training session for professors begins in Layyah University

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) National academy of Higher education (NAHE) has launched a training

session for college professors at the University of Layyah.

The 20-day training aims to enhance the capacity building of professors

from various public sector colleges in the district.

According to NAHE spokesperson, professors from Mianwali University

are also participating in the session.

The training will focus on equipping professors with modern tools to enhance

their teaching skills in their respective subjects. They will be guided on how

to impart subject knowledge more effectively, moving beyond conventional

teaching methods.

Educational experts from across the country will conduct sessions, either

online or in person, to help professors improve their teaching methods in

order to better prepare students for contemporary challenges.