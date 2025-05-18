3 Killed in Tando Adam truck accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) At least three people lost their lives in a tragic truck accident on Link Road in Tando Adam, Matiari, on Sunday

morning.

According to rescue sources, a truck taking a sharp turn at high speed overturned on Link Road in Tando Adam, killing at least three people on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the exact cause and identify measures to prevent similar incidents.

The bodies were transported to the hospital for further examination and identification.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance on the roads and the importance of prioritizing safety to prevent such tragedies.