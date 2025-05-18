Kashmir has potential to ignite Pak-India nuclear war anytime: Shabbir Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Illegally detained senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Sunday, appealed to the international community to play its effective role in resolving the Kashmir dispute to avoid a potential nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail, the DFP leader said that the recent India-Pakistan limited war has raised serious concerns about the possibility of a full-fledged nuclear war, with both countries possessing nuclear capabilities.

Shah appreciated the world leaders, especially US President Donald Trump, for his unprecedented role in defusing the crisis that could have jeopardized peace in the region and even led to a wider conflict.

He also praised the Pakistani political and military leadership for exercising maximum constraint, which he said had been instrumental in preventing the situation from spiraling into full-scale war.

Shah while welcoming the President Trump’s mediation offer to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue, said, after the failure of bilateralism an effective third party median has become imperative to bring about a permanent solution of the decade’s’ long dispute, which remains a potential flashpoint for a conflict between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

“While both India and Pakistan have engaged in bilateral talks, these talks have often resulted in diplomatic stalemates”, he said, adding that the leadership across the political spectrum in Kashmir have time and again emphasized the need for third-party mediation, arguing that bilateral negotiations alone are insufficient to resolve the issue.

Highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, he said despite the passage of over seven decades the dispute hangs like the sword of Damocles over the two nations.

“The conflict, which has now assumed alarming proportions, continues to threaten peace and stability of the entire South Asian region”, Shah said, adding that countless efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the dispute at bilateral level have been made, but things have only gone from bad to worse.

“Sadly, India has always played a double game hampering every effort aimed at finding a peaceful settlement of the dispute in line with the UNSC resolution once hailed as a perfect guiding template for the resolution of the issue”, Shah added.

Rather than making a genuine effort to resolve the Kashmir dispute, Shah emphasized that India has always created hurdles in the way of a peaceful solution of the dispute by weaving cobwebs of confusion around

it.

“At the international level, New Delhi presents Kashmir as a bilateral issue to prevent the internationalization of the dispute, while during bilateral engagements, it shamelessly terms it as its internal problem”, he

mentioned.

“Under the given scenario, the initiation of a formal mediation process involving a neutral third party remains the only viable option to hammer out a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute”, he maintained.

Shah, however, maintained that the inclusion of Kashmiri leadership in any decision making process in the future was essentially important to ensure that the rights and interests of the Kashmiri people were duly represented.