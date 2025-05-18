Open Menu

Federal Minister Inaugurates New NADRA Offices In Mansehra Dist, Announces Passport And Protector Services Expansion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Federal Minister inaugurates new NADRA offices in Mansehra dist, announces passport and protector services expansion

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed NADRA office buildings in Ghari Habibullah and Balakot, marking a significant step towards improving public service delivery in the region.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the Federal Minister lauded the nation’s unity in the face of Indian aggression, calling it an unprecedented show of national solidarity. He expressed pride in the armed forces of Pakistan, who, he said, acted as an unbreakable wall in defense of the country and compelled India to retreat, an act that further elevated the stature of the Pakistan Army on the global stage.

“India will now think a hundred times before casting an evil eye on Pakistan,” he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to public welfare, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has consistently taken all possible measures to provide basic amenities to the people.

He also instructed the Director General to establish passport counters in the newly inaugurated NADRA offices to further facilitate citizens.

Speaking at the event, President of PML-N Hazara Division and Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf, announced the approval of a Protector Office for Hazara Division. He said the inauguration would take place soon, fulfilling a long-standing demand of overseas-bound residents of the region.

The new facilities are expected to greatly enhance administrative services and offer improved convenience to the public.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

11 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

11 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

11 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

11 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

16 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

18 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan