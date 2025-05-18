- Home
Federal Minister Inaugurates New NADRA Offices In Mansehra Dist, Announces Passport And Protector Services Expansion
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed NADRA office buildings in Ghari Habibullah and Balakot, marking a significant step towards improving public service delivery in the region.
Addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the Federal Minister lauded the nation’s unity in the face of Indian aggression, calling it an unprecedented show of national solidarity. He expressed pride in the armed forces of Pakistan, who, he said, acted as an unbreakable wall in defense of the country and compelled India to retreat, an act that further elevated the stature of the Pakistan Army on the global stage.
“India will now think a hundred times before casting an evil eye on Pakistan,” he added.
Highlighting the government's commitment to public welfare, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has consistently taken all possible measures to provide basic amenities to the people.
He also instructed the Director General to establish passport counters in the newly inaugurated NADRA offices to further facilitate citizens.
Speaking at the event, President of PML-N Hazara Division and Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf, announced the approval of a Protector Office for Hazara Division. He said the inauguration would take place soon, fulfilling a long-standing demand of overseas-bound residents of the region.
The new facilities are expected to greatly enhance administrative services and offer improved convenience to the public.
