DIKhan youth demand IT education, digital skills investment in upcoming budget

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The youth of Dera Ismail Khan have raised a unified voice, calling on both the provincial and Federal governments to invest in modern digital skills and IT education in the region.

With limited access to quality tech education and digital infrastructure, students and young professionals argue that they are being left behind in Pakistan's growing digital economy. As the upcoming budget is being finalized, they urge policymakers to allocate substantial resources toward digital empowerment initiatives, ensuring their inclusion in the nation’s technological advancement.

In the absence of dedicated IT centers, skilled trainers, and digital resources in the city, many talented individuals say they are unable to explore the vast opportunities that the tech sector offers. The demand for government-backed digital skill programs, vocational IT training, and school-level tech education has intensified in recent months.

While talking to APP, Wajahat Ali Zaidi, BS Computer Science Student said that everywhere in Pakistan, digital skills were opening doors to freelance work, jobs, and entrepreneurship. But here in Dera Ismail Khan, we have no proper IT labs or support. We are urging the government to help us catch up.

Ansha Noor, a grade 12 student, added, “Girls especially face double challenges – social and infrastructural. If the government invests in IT education here, it can empower young women to work from home and become financially independent.”

Nasir Ali, an unemployed graduate, shared his experience,“I graduated two years ago but couldn’t find a job. Had I been trained in digital marketing or web development, I could have worked online. It’s time the government seriously looks at this gap. "

Students also criticized the outdated systems in local schools.

“Tech is the future, but our district is still behind. Even schools lack internet,” said Rida Bibi, a school student. “We need smart classrooms, coding workshops, and digital literacy programs.”

Freelancer Junaid Mehsud said,“I learned graphic design through free YouTube tutorials, but it was tough without mentorship. A local IT center with proper training would help so many others like me to earn and grow.”

Intezar Ali , an Aspiring Entrepreneur said that “There are thousands of youth in Dera Ismail Khan who are talented but lack exposure. With digital skills, we can start our own businesses or work for global clients. The government must support us.”

Civil society members and local teachers have backed the youth’s demands, urging immediate government intervention.

Dera Ismail Khan is full of untapped potential,” said software engineer Shabih ul Hasan. “Government-backed digital academies, bootcamps, and career counseling can truly transform the region.”

IT trainer and consultant Nouman Khan added, “We need to stop treating IT education as an elite privilege. It should be a basic part of the curriculum from school level in districts like D.I. Khan. The demand from students is genuine, and now it’s up to the government to act.”

The youth also pointed out that Dera Ismail Khan has the potential to become a digital hub for southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if properly invested in. They emphasized that digital empowerment would not only reduce unemployment but also reduce migration to larger cities.

They further appealed to both provincial and federal authorities to allocate specific funds for digital skills development and IT education in the upcoming budgets, stressing that timely investment is critical for the region’s progress.