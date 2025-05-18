Bio-Hotels & Bio-pesticides: Steps Underway To Save Beneficial Bees In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Efforts are underway in South Punjab to protect beneficial bees and insects vital for crop production
and environmental health, said Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dean Faculty of Agriculture at MNS University
of Agriculture Multan.
Talking to APP, he revealed that a team of researchers was developing a microbial natural bio-pesticide,
made from naturally occurring microorganisms, to target only harmful pests while preserving beneficial
pollinators. “These bio-pesticides are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and safe for helpful insects like bees,”
he said. “We are working with the government to register this product so it can be widely used as a safer alternative to chemical sprays.”
Dr Saeed said over 20,000 species of insects, including many bees, play a critical role in pollination
and crop development. “Bees that land on flowers are especially valuable. Around 70 percent of crops
depend on these pollinators. Albert Einstein once remarked that if bees vanished, life on earth would
end within four years,” he added.
Unfortunately, regions like Rajanpur, Rojhan, Fazilpur, Jampur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Vehari,
and Khanewal — all major cotton-producing zones — are also areas where the heavy use of toxic sprays
leads to mass deaths of beneficial bees.
To combat this, MNSUA is actively educating farmers, growers, students, and the public through awareness programs and field visits. The university also supplies artificial bee nests, called “bee hotels,” where bees
can safely reside and reproduce, especially in gardens and open spaces.
Dr Saeed mentioned another innovation: a pheromone formula that can eliminate pink bollworm with just
a single application every six months, reducing the need for repeated pesticide use. He emphasized that
spraying crops in the early morning harms bees, recommending instead that farmers spray in the evening.
In support of these conservation efforts, MNSUA will host an international conference on May 20, 2025.
National experts and 12 foreign scientists are expected to participate online, with the event open to the
public through the university’s online platform.
Dr Shakeel Ahmad, another expert at the university, highlighted the environmental benefits of these bees,
noting they usually build nests in trees. “More tree plantation is necessary to support their habitat,” he urged.
He also encouraged planting flowering plants at homes to boost bee reproduction while enhancing
environmental beauty.
