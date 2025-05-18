Open Menu

Bio-Hotels & Bio-pesticides: Steps Underway To Save Beneficial Bees In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Bio-Hotels & Bio-pesticides: Steps underway to save beneficial bees in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Efforts are underway in South Punjab to protect beneficial bees and insects vital for crop production

and environmental health, said Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dean Faculty of Agriculture at MNS University

of Agriculture Multan.

Talking to APP, he revealed that a team of researchers was developing a microbial natural bio-pesticide,

made from naturally occurring microorganisms, to target only harmful pests while preserving beneficial

pollinators. “These bio-pesticides are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and safe for helpful insects like bees,”

he said. “We are working with the government to register this product so it can be widely used as a safer alternative to chemical sprays.”

Dr Saeed said over 20,000 species of insects, including many bees, play a critical role in pollination

and crop development. “Bees that land on flowers are especially valuable. Around 70 percent of crops

depend on these pollinators. Albert Einstein once remarked that if bees vanished, life on earth would

end within four years,” he added.

Unfortunately, regions like Rajanpur, Rojhan, Fazilpur, Jampur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Vehari,

and Khanewal — all major cotton-producing zones — are also areas where the heavy use of toxic sprays

leads to mass deaths of beneficial bees.

To combat this, MNSUA is actively educating farmers, growers, students, and the public through awareness programs and field visits. The university also supplies artificial bee nests, called “bee hotels,” where bees

can safely reside and reproduce, especially in gardens and open spaces.

Dr Saeed mentioned another innovation: a pheromone formula that can eliminate pink bollworm with just

a single application every six months, reducing the need for repeated pesticide use. He emphasized that

spraying crops in the early morning harms bees, recommending instead that farmers spray in the evening.

In support of these conservation efforts, MNSUA will host an international conference on May 20, 2025.

National experts and 12 foreign scientists are expected to participate online, with the event open to the

public through the university’s online platform.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, another expert at the university, highlighted the environmental benefits of these bees,

noting they usually build nests in trees. “More tree plantation is necessary to support their habitat,” he urged.

He also encouraged planting flowering plants at homes to boost bee reproduction while enhancing

environmental beauty.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

12 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

12 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

19 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan