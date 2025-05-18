Bio-Hotels & Bio-pesticides: Steps underway to save beneficial bees in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Efforts are underway in South Punjab to protect beneficial bees and insects vital for crop production

and environmental health, said Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dean Faculty of Agriculture at MNS University

of Agriculture Multan.

Talking to APP, he revealed that a team of researchers was developing a microbial natural bio-pesticide,

made from naturally occurring microorganisms, to target only harmful pests while preserving beneficial

pollinators. “These bio-pesticides are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and safe for helpful insects like bees,”

he said. “We are working with the government to register this product so it can be widely used as a safer alternative to chemical sprays.”

Dr Saeed said over 20,000 species of insects, including many bees, play a critical role in pollination

and crop development. “Bees that land on flowers are especially valuable. Around 70 percent of crops

depend on these pollinators. Albert Einstein once remarked that if bees vanished, life on earth would

end within four years,” he added.

Unfortunately, regions like Rajanpur, Rojhan, Fazilpur, Jampur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Vehari,

and Khanewal — all major cotton-producing zones — are also areas where the heavy use of toxic sprays

leads to mass deaths of beneficial bees.

To combat this, MNSUA is actively educating farmers, growers, students, and the public through awareness programs and field visits. The university also supplies artificial bee nests, called “bee hotels,” where bees

can safely reside and reproduce, especially in gardens and open spaces.

Dr Saeed mentioned another innovation: a pheromone formula that can eliminate pink bollworm with just

a single application every six months, reducing the need for repeated pesticide use. He emphasized that

spraying crops in the early morning harms bees, recommending instead that farmers spray in the evening.

In support of these conservation efforts, MNSUA will host an international conference on May 20, 2025.

National experts and 12 foreign scientists are expected to participate online, with the event open to the

public through the university’s online platform.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, another expert at the university, highlighted the environmental benefits of these bees,

noting they usually build nests in trees. “More tree plantation is necessary to support their habitat,” he urged.

He also encouraged planting flowering plants at homes to boost bee reproduction while enhancing

environmental beauty.