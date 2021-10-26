Training session on "Basic Life Support" held at Gomal University

Gomal University Faculty of Allied Health Science and Rescue-1122 Tuesday jointly arranged one-day training session on "Basic Life Support" for deans, coordinators, teachers and students

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Gomal University Faculty of Allied Health Science and Rescue-1122 Tuesday jointly arranged one-day training session on "Basic Life Support" for deans, coordinators, teachers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, spokesman of Rescue-1122 Aizaz Mehmood said that saving the life of an individual is like saving humanity, adding that every individual should have basic knowledge of first aid to save a human life in an emergency.

He briefed the participants about the role of Rescue-1122 in emergencies and said that the force is fully ready to save lives of humans as well as animals in case of any incident or accident.

He said Rescue-1122 teams immediately respond to any emergency on a single phone call. He deplored that sometimes people make fake calls just for their entertainment due to which he said the energies and time of the 1122's staff get wasted.

Speaking on the occasion Coordinator Faculty of Health Sciences Dr Fazl ur Rehman appreciated the role of Rescue-1122 in coping with emergencies.

Later, the officials of Rescue-1122 imparted basic first aid training to teachers and students of the university and also distributed certificates among them.