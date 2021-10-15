UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop On Dengue Fever Awareness Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

Training workshop on dengue fever awareness held

A training workshop on 'Dengue Fever Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention' held here on Friday at PMA house

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A training workshop on 'Dengue Fever Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention' held here on Friday at PMA house.

President PMA Muhammad Siddique Anwar presided over the event.

In the workshop, senior consultant physician Dr Muhammad Shahid Dogar DHQ Okara gave a detailed lecture on diagnosis and treatment of dengue fever.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Abdul Majeed, Superintendent District Headquarters (DHQ) Okara, Divisional Consultant UNISEF Dr Muhammad Ashraf Javed, DDHO Okara Dr Zulfikar Ali, District Antomologist Okara Muhammad Iqbal Mehmood, CDC officer Chaudhry Asghar Ali besides others attended the workshop.

