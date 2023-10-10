Open Menu

Transfers, Postings Held In HESCO

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Transfers, Postings held in HESCO

To ensure the progressive monitoring of on-going Anti-Theft electricity drive, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made transfers and postings of the officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) To ensure the progressive monitoring of on-going Anti-Theft electricity drive, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made transfers and postings of the officers.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, SDO Operation Sub-Division HESCO Saddar Waseem Ahmed Korai has been transferred and posted as Acting XEN (Const:) Division –II HESCO Hyderabad against the vacant post while Manzoor

Elahi LS-1 (B.E) Operation Sub Division HESCO Hussainabad has been tranfered and posted as Acting SDO Operation Sub Division HESCO Saddar vice sr.no 01

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Saddar Post

Recent Stories

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

3 minutes ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

15 minutes ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

15 minutes ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witne ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witness signing of UAE-Georgia Comp ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE ..

Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE -Georgia Comprehensive Economi ..

2 hours ago
 General Shaheen proposes solutions for development ..

General Shaheen proposes solutions for development in merged tribal areas

4 minutes ago
 SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher educati ..

SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher education in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Privatization process being advanced protecting pu ..

Privatization process being advanced protecting public interests: Fawad Hasan Fa ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over pa ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan