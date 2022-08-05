UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Rickshaw Drivers Take Out Youm-e-Isthesal IIOJK's Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Transporters, Rickshaw drivers take out Youm-e-Isthesal IIOJK's rally

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A big protest rally was taken out by transporters and rickshaws drivers here Friday in connection with Youm e Istehsal of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's rally attended by the various sections of the society.

The rally was taken from Nowshera bus general stand and culminated at Shoba chowk where transporters, wagons and rickshaw drivers attended in large number.

They condemned illegal revoking of special status of IIOJK by the fascist Modi Government and demanded of world powers and UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

They said four wars on Kashmir dispute were fought and another war between two nuclear armed countries could prove disastrous for peace of the entire region.

The protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans "India go out from Kashmir and Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan.'

