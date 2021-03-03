UrduPoint.com
Tree-plantation In Parks, Green Belts Needed: Sec Housing South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab,Liaqat Ali Chatha, said that tree-plantation on parks and green belts across South Punjab will be given special focus.

He said that the provision of own houses to common people on easy conditions was being ensured.

Secretary Housing South Punjab expressed these views during visit to expected land for New Pakistan Housing societies here on Wednesday.

The incumbent government is striving to provide all basic facilities to masses.

Chatha said that tree plantation of shaddy trees to be ensured at green belts.

The maximum facilities will be provided at parks.

Sec housing said that they were taking forward the housing societies matters and illegal housing societies will not be tolerated.

He stated that the housing societies in South Punjab will be in easy access to common people.

The plots and houses will be offered on easy conditions, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

