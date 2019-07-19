UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation To Be Carried Out On Independence Day: DC Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

Tree plantation to be carried out on Independence Day: DC Sanghar

On Independence Day of Pakistan, besides traditional festivities, tree plantation would also be carried out throughout the district under green Pakistan programme, said deputy commissioner Sanghar, Nisar Ahmad Memon

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :On Independence Day of Pakistan, besides traditional festivities, tree plantation would also be carried out throughout the district under green Pakistan programme, said deputy commissioner Sanghar, Nisar Ahmad Memon.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of the country here on Friday the DC said that all government employees would fix Pakistani badges and hoist national flags on government buildings and vehicles from start of month of August.

Ceremonies in the regard would be arranged at all talukas including district headquarter.

The main ceremony of the day to take place in the morning at police ground Sanghar where flag hoisting ceremony would be held.

Public and private departments will plan a number of activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, debate and national songs competitions, walks and other events in connection with the I-Day celebrations.

Different programmes will also be arranged to pay tribute to the national heroes and the leaders of Pakistan Movement who had laid their lives for the country.

