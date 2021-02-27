UrduPoint.com
Tree plantation vital for green future of Pakistan: Amin Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday planted a sapling here at Nursery Park, Gulberg-II under Clean and Green Plantation Drive initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Speaking on this occasion, SAPM said that tree plantation was not only vital for green future of Pakistan but also ensure a healthy environment to coming generations, therefore every Pakistani must assume tree plantation as his national obligation and play his due role for this charitable cause. He maintained that today, greenery and forestation were indispensable to control environmental pollution and help mitigate global warming.

Malik Amin Aslam said that tree planting drive aimed at making Pakistan clean and green. He also called for massive awareness about the importance and usefulness of trees/forests among the general public so as to mobilize them to take an active part in this noble cause.

The SAPM urged the people to become an active part of the ongoing tree plantation drive under 'Clean and Green Pakistan' for success of this government's initiative.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the vision and mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced multiple campaigns including 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan to combat climatic issues.

Malik Amin also appreciated the PHA for its efforts in continuing the tree plantation drive successfully and ensuring beauty of cities in Punjab.

On this occasion, PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of the Authority were also present.

