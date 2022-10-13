UrduPoint.com

Trial Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Accused In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 10:52 PM

The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Amiruddin on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to the accused Nazir alias Raja Brohi with a fine of Rs. 0.3 million, and in case of default in payment of fine, the accused would serve further six months more sentence in a murder case

Meanwhile, the other two accused Khan Muhammad Brohi and Mukhtiar Brohi were acquitted by the court for the want of evidence.

The case revolved around the killing of Muhammad Ayub Brohi, a Primary teacher, who was killed over a plot dispute in the village Shahdad Brohi of Bakrani Tehsil in the limits of Rasheed Waggan Police Station, in the year 2020.

Rasheed Waggan Police Station had registered the case against the four accused namely Nazir alias Raja Brohi, Khan Muhammad Brohi, Mukhtiar Brohi, and Huzoor Bux Brohi on the complaint lodged by the deceased brother Amir Ali Brohi.

The police then arrested three accused, however, the fourth suspect Huzoor Bakhsh Brohi managed to abscond.

Following the life sentence, the culprit Nazir was shifted to Central Jail Larkana.

