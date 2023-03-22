Tribute paid to martyred army personnel in Angoor Adda, DIkhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria on Wednesday paid tribute to the Pakistan Army officials including Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who were martyred while fighting against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan's area of Angoor Adda.

In a statement, the provincial caretaker agriculture minister said the whole nation stands by their brave armed forces.

He added that he had always condemned such terrorist incidents and the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He paid tribute to Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad and Sepoy Muhammad Isa who embraced martyrdom and expressed sympathies and condolences to bereaved families.

He also prayed for early recovery of that person who got injured during the fight against terrorists and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and grant strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.