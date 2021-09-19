Tributes paid to RWMC workers on "World Cleanup Day"

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday while acknowledging the services of its sanitary workers paid tributes to them on "World Cleanup Day".

Addressing a ceremony held at Rawal Park,RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergencies whether it was heavy rains, Eid Ul Azha,dengue or Corona pandemic.

He said that sanitary workers were always foregoing their leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.

Appreciating the professional dedication and commitment demonstrated by the sanitary workers in removing solid waste from the city, he said the RWMC was perceived as "a role model institution at the national and international level".

Awais said that RWMC during its ongoing cleanliness drive had removed hundreds of tonnes garbage from the city areas on complaints received on social media app"Khidmat aap kee dehleez par".

The MD informed that RWMC was also carrying out the hectic work of cleanliness of Rawalpindi Metro Bus stations with dedication and determination.

Tarrar called upon the citizens to honour sanitary staff diligently by cooperating with them and urged the residents to keep their homes as well as streets and neighborhoods clean and avoid throwing waste in open. "Keep it up, our staff will pick it up and put it away, fulfil our responsibilities to give a clean Pakistan to future generations," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that World Cleanup Day is an annual global social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem, including the problem of marine debris.