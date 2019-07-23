UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Accepts PM Imran's Offer To Visit Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 53 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:02 AM

Trump accepts PM Imran's offer to visit Pakistan

Qureshi added that there was good chemistry between Imran Khan and Donald Trump.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to visit Pakistan.

Speaking to media in Washington, the foreign minister said that the meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump spanned over three hours.

Moreover, he said, the countries talked on delegation level as well.

He said that the meetings in White House were divided in three parts and positive discussions were held in all three meetings.

Qureshi added that there was good chemistry between Imran Khan and Donald Trump.

He said that Monday's White House talks between the top Pakistani and American leaders mark a new beginning in the bilateral relations.

He was briefing the Pakistani media after more than three hours of talks, meetings led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

Going into the talks, President Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the key Kashmir issue and applauded Islamabad's help in facilitating talks between U.S. and the Afghan Taliban.

The foreign minister described President Trump's clear-cut stance on the Kashmir dispute as unprecedented.

Qureshi said Pakistan looks forward to cooperative relations between the two countries after candid discussions between the prime minister and the U.S. president.

The foreign minister based his optimism on the improved climate of trust and development of rapport between Prime Minister Khan and President Trump.

"President Trump said the U.S. wants to build a broad-based enduring partnership with Pakistan," the foreign minister said.

"We had very good and candid discussions. We have to be mindful that it's been after five years that the top leaders of the two countries have met for extensive talks." He said Pakistan and the United States have a convergence of objective for Afghanistan as both want peace and stability in the country." The foreign minister referred to President Trump's statements that speak of the warming relations between the two countries.

For example, Quresi noted that Trump clearly said he wants to have a great trade relationship with Pakistan. He praised the prime minister and said it would be fantastic to partner with Pakistan.

Trump was appreciative of the Pakistani military and political leadership for being on the same page, the foreign minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Washington White House Visit Trump Same United States Media All Top

Recent Stories

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

16 seconds ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

18 seconds ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

20 seconds ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

21 seconds ago

Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

23 seconds ago

PM Imran hopeful about Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s relea ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.