Trump, Pakistan's Khan Discuss Need To Reduce Tensions Over Kashmir - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn during a phone conversation discussed the need to reduce tensions over the Kashmir crisis, the White House said in a statement.

"Trump spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Imran Khan today to discuss the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The President reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides. The two leaders also agreed to work together to strengthen United States-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation," the release said on Monday.

