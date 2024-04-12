Open Menu

Ttwo Youngsters Shot Dead, Six Alleged Outlaws Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 09:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Muzaffargarh police registered a case against six alleged outlaws including district excise and taxation officer as two youngsters named Asad Bilal and Ali Hamza were allegedly shot dead at Girls College road Kot Addu on Eid day.

According to police sources, there had been a brawl between two groups including Makhdoom and Baryar for last few days.

As per claim by the deceased's uncle Muhammad Rizwan uz Zaman, on April 5, some unknown persons opened fire at a youngster of Makhdoom group named Kashif.

The Makhdoom group got a case registered against Asad Bilal and Ali Hamza of Baryar group.

Muhammad Rizwan uz Zaman of the Baryar group assured the Makhdoom group that his nephew Asad Bilal had no involvement in firing on Kashif.

However, the Makhdoom group led by Mukhdoom Qasim did not accept the claim made by the Baryar group. He allegedly instructed his sons and their accomplice to shoot Asad Bilal. On Eid day, Asad Bilal, Ali Hamza were heading somewhere when a car intercepted them. The alleged outlaws in the car named Shehbaz Qasim, Bilal Qasim, Saqib and another two unknown persons opened fire at Asad Bilal and Ali Hamza. Resultantly, the both died.

Police have registered the case against Makhdoom Qasim (District Excise and Taxation Officer), his two sons and their accomplices.

The police is conducting raids to arrest the alleged killers.

