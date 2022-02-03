UrduPoint.com

Turf Grass On High Demand As Spring Season Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Turf grass on high demand as Spring Season begins

At the onset of spring season, the demand of decorative and turf grass has increased in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :At the onset of spring season, the demand of decorative and turf grass has increased in the Federal capital.

A nurseryman told APP on Thursday that the spring season has not started yet but the sale of Korean, American and Fine Dhaka grass has already increased.

"Most of the citizens buy Korean grass as it grows slowly and demand less care with great carpeted look that suited Pakistan's environment", he added.

The Korean grass is being sold for Rs15 per square ft, American and Fine Dhaka grass Rs 12 per each in the federal capital, he said.

In every spring season, they earn manifold times than other months as The season is the most ideal for grass growing and plantation, due to the recent rains, another shopkeeper told.

"Fine Dhaka grass is used in lawns, gardens, fields, play grounds and golf courts due to smoothness and softness that provide much velvety look, but it needs sunlight 7 to 8 hours daily", he said.

A grass buyer at nursery told that he replanted grass in his lawn at the start of every spring season and preferred Fine Dhaka grass over Korean grass that did not allow bare footed walking due to its sharpness and stiffness.

"I have a farmhouse in the suburb of Islamabad where I manage a huge lawn and buy Korean grass in bulk quantity that is bit expensive than other grasses, but I like its carpeted lush green outlook", another buyer told.

Jawad Qadir, a horticulturist said that Fine Dhaka grass was sensitive to cold, gets dry and turned into yellow color very soon with the onset of winter season. On the other hand high demanded Korean grass was less sensitive to cold that remains ever green.

"Korean and Fine Dhaka grass are ideal for Punjab, Islamabad and Northern areas' soil and Paspalum grass is much better for Southern areas of Pakistan that can grow on sandy soil as well", he expressed.

Highlighting the importance of greenery at homes, Dr Shoukat Ali, a senior scientific officer at Ministry of Climate Change told that grass and plants at homes helped to control temperature of the surrounding that provides healthy breathing ambiance.

"Turf grass is a living organism which produces oxygen, pollution filters, therapeutic effect and controls environmental heating that are best tactics to cope with climate change at individual level" he noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Fine Sale Dhaka Buy Best Rains

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

44 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

47 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

52 minutes ago
 PM Khan's visit to China bound to push bilateral t ..

PM Khan's visit to China bound to push bilateral ties to new height: Prof Cheng

1 minute ago
 Four Payment Calls Issued to Poland Over Turow Min ..

Four Payment Calls Issued to Poland Over Turow Mine, Warsaw Not Paying - EU Spok ..

1 minute ago
 PPP to organise "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" tomorro ..

PPP to organise "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" tomorrow

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>