Turkey highly values brotherly ties with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador Republic of Turkey Mustafa Yurdakul on Thursday said his country highly valued its brotherly ties with Pakistan as the two had cooperation in almost all spheres of life, including media.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of up-gradation of APP urdu News Service, he underlined the need for further strengthening Pakistan-Turkey ties.

On the occasion, the ambassador along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Digital APP Urdu News Service, which was upgraded with the support of TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and the Government of Turkey.

The envoy said it was a privilege for him to attend the inaugural ceremony of the upgradation and digitalization of Urdu news service of Pakistan's official and premier news agency Associated Press of Pakistan with the collaboration of TIKA.

He said Pakistan and Turkiye had been cooperating in each and every walk of life and the media was one of them. The media all over the world was catching up with new trends and technologies, and the digitalization was a step that would be helpful in APP's transformation on modern lines.

APP Managing Director Akhtar Munir briefed the minister and the envoy on the working of the national premier news agency and new initiatives for its upgradation and digitalization.

He thanked the Turkish Ambassador for providing modern equipment to the Urdu News Service and extending support for its renovation. The support provided by TIKA had not only improved the efficiency of the Urdu News Service but also provided a conducive working environment to the newsmen.

The provision of high-tech workstations, local area networking, state-of-the-art servers and other equipment would help the organization to play a more competitive role in the media industry, the APP MD remarked.

TIKA's Country Coordinator Mohsin Balci termed the cooperation a gift from the Turkish people to the APP. The initiative would help strengthen Turkey ties with Pakistan further.

Earlier on their arrival, the minister, ambassador and TIKA officials were received by Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubashir Hassan, APP Managing Director Akhtar Munir, Executive Director Adila Rubab Kazmi, Executive Director News Hnaif Sabir, Director APP Urdu News Service Abdul Jabbar Zekria, Director Digital News Shafek Koreshe, Director IT Ghawas Khan, Director Admin Adnan Ghuman and others.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and Senior Joint Secretary Arshad Munir were also present on the occasion.

The minister also presented a souvenir to the Turkish Ambassador on the occasion.