Turkish delegation visits school in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A Turkish delegation visited Khubaib Girls School and College Sargodha to mark the Orphan Solidarity Day here on Saturday.

The delegation was welcomed by Principal and Project Director Khubaib Girls School and College, along with Vice Chairman Khubaib Foundation Col (retd) Mazharul islam.

The delegation visited school and hostel and newly established Begum Bashir Girls Complex and planted a sapling there as well. Students presented a performance in connection with the Orphan Day observance.

The delegation female members distributed 10 bicycles among orphans girls and many other gifts, sweets and toys. They enjoyed Punjab's food dishes at a stall.

Principal Sarwat Ansar briefed the delegation about educational activities and other facilities being provided to the orphan girls in Khubaib schools and colleges.