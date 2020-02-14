Turkish President to address joint session of parliament today

(@fidahassanain)

All opposition parties are joining the session being convened for Turkish President despite that the ruling party PTI had boycotted the session when the same president came to address the joint session in 2016.

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan will address joint session of parliament today.

He will address the parliament at 11: 00 am.

He will address the parliament at 11: 00 am. President Erdogan is addressing the joint session of the parliament for the second time as last he did in 2016 when he visited during the PML-N government. In his previous address at the parliament, the ruling PTI had boycotted the session of the parliament and refused to accept the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as the legitimate ruler.

However, all the opposition parties will attend the joint session being convened for Turkish President.

President Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received him at Noor Khan Airbase and drove him on his car to Prime Minister Office. The first Turkish lady was also with the Turkish President. Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his President Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Both leaders agreed to extend mutual support on issues of each other s core national interest and underscored the importance of fully realizing the immense potential of relationship between the two countries. They also underlined in transforming this relations into a strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership.